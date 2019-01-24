Hardus Viljoen: Derbyshire fast bowler leaves by mutual consent

Hardus Viljoen took 99 wickets in all formats during his time with Derbyshire

Derbyshire fast bowler Hardus Viljoen has left the club by mutual consent after two seasons at the County Ground.

The 29-year-old South African joined the county on a three-year Kolpak deal before the 2017 campaign.

Viljoen took 62 first-class wickets during his time with Derbyshire and played 53 matches across all formats.

"Hardus wants to look at options to further his career and the decision was made to release him from his contract," head of cricket Dave Houghton said.

"I would like to wish him all the best for the future."