Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed apologises after racism accusation in South Africa match

The ICC is yet to comment publicly on the remarks by Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has apologised after being accused of making a racist remark towards South African player Andile Phehlukwayo.

The 31-year-old was caught on the stump microphone during Tuesday's second one-day international in Durban.

The International Cricket Council opened an investigation after Sarfraz was heard using the Urdu word "kaale", meaning "black".

"I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone," he wrote on Twitter.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," Sarfraz said.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans.

"I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field."

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it had a "zero-tolerance" approach to racist comments, and that "any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB".

South Africa manager Mohammed Moosajee said after the game: "The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident. They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation."

South Africa won the match by five wickets to level the five-match series at 1-1, with Phehlukwayo named man of the match after taking four for 22 and then scoring 69 not out.

The ICC has yet to release a statement.