Leicestershire target overseas signing for T20 Blast

Mohammad Abbas made 10 County Championship appearances for Leicestershire in 2018

Leicestershire are looking to bring in an overseas specialist for next season's T20 Blast campaign.

The club have Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas as the overseas signing but he has primarily been signed for four-day and one-day cricket.

"We are looking for extra finance for an overseas T20 player," chairman Paul Haywood told BBC Radio Leicester.

Meanwhile, it is likely that the club's new chief executive will not be in place for at least three months.

Wasim Khan is leaving the role to take over as managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The club hope to announce the replacement for Khan next week, but the interim replacement as CEO, Roy Bent, will be in situ until the new person arrives.

Haywood said the club was making good progress with on-field matters too and head coach Paul Nixon is happy with how the squad is shaping up for the 2019 season.

"Paul said at the end of last year that the number of people on the staff was too many, and he needed to reduce it down to 20," Haywood added.

"He has done that prudently. We are looking for a overseas T20 player, but Paul is happy with the squad that he's got

"Pakistan are coming here to play five ODIs, which Mohammed isn't a part of, he just purely plays in Tests, so if we've got him next year for the full County Championship season that will make a difference."