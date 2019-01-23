Sun stops play as India beat New Zealand in ODI

Shikhar Dhawan's innings took him past 5,000 ODI runs

First one-day international, McLean Park, Napier: New Zealand 157 (38 overs): Williamson 64, Shami 3-19, Yadav 4-39 India 156-2 (34.5 overs): Dhawan 75, Kohli 45 India won by eight wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Play was halted because of the sun in Napier as India cruised to victory over New Zealand in the first of a five-match one-day international series.

The setting sun at McLean Park was shining in the batsman's eyes and the umpires stopped play with the tourists 44-1 as they chased 158 to win.

There was a delay of about half an hour before play resumed.

India's target was reduced to 156 from 49 overs and they easily reached it, with Shikhar Dhawan unbeaten on 75.

The Kiwis were undone by their batting display, which saw captain Kane Williamson top score with 64. Ross Taylor (24) was the only other of their players to score more than 15 - though it ended his run of six successive ODI half-centuries.

Dhawan steered his side to victory, with the help of captain Virat Kohli, who made 45.

The next match will be on Saturday, 26 January in Tauranga.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India says Kohli will be rested for the fourth and fifth ODIs as well as the three-match Twenty20 international series against the Black Caps.

"Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," said the BCCI in a statement.

Fellow batsman Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy in Kohli's absence.