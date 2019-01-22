Jerome Taylor: Somerset re-sign West Indies fast bowler for T20 Blast

Jerome Taylor took 22 wickets in 11 matches in 2018 to help Somerset reach Finals Day

Somerset have re-signed West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 34-year-old Jamaican, who has previously had short spells with Leicestershire and Sussex, first joined Somerset in 2018 and helped them to reach Finals Day at Edgbaston.

Taylor has taken 126 wickets in 101 T20 matches during his career.

The total includes 33 wickets in 30 T20 internationals for the West Indies spread over 12 years.

He has also made 46 Test appearances, the most recent of them in January 2016, as well as playing in 90 one-day internationals.

Taylor will be available for Somerset for the entire duration of the 2019 T20 tournament, starting with a trip to face Glamorgan in Cardiff on 18 July.

Finals Day will again be at Edgbaston - for the 11th time - on 21 September.