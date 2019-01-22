Yorkshire: Paul Grayson named batting coach at former county

Paul Grayson will step down as head coach of Kia Super League side Yorkshire Diamonds

Yorkshire have appointed Paul Grayson as their specialist batting coach.

The 47-year-old will relinquish his role as head coach of Kia Super League side Yorkshire Diamonds, as well as coach of Durham University.

Grayson played first-class cricket for Yorkshire for five years until 1995 before joining Essex, where he was later head coach for nine years.

"This is the perfect role for me," he said. "I feel I specialise in batting, along with a bit of spin bowling"

Grayson, brother of former Leeds United, Huddersfield and Bradford City football manager Simon, was chosen from seven candidates interviewed for the role at Headingley.

"I'm delighted to be back," the former slow left-armer said. "It's a role I feel I can fulfil really well and I'm looking forward to working with a group of talented players."

He will support first-team coach Andrew Gale and his assistant Rich Pyrah, with director of cricket Martyn Moxon overseeing them.

Yorkshire finished fourth in County Championship Division One last season and reached the semi-finals of the One-Day Cup, but failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 Blast.