Calum MacLeod: Associate cricketer of the year award can help County bid

MacLeod led Scotland to an historic 6-run win over England with an innings of 140 not out

Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod believes being named Associate cricketer of the year could help him earn a County contract in England.

The 30-year-old won the award for 2018 after his 140 not out helped Scotland record a first ever one-day victory over England.

MacLeod had a short-term deal with Derbyshire last year but the English county decided not to extend it.

"If it gets my name out and somebody sees, it might help," MacLeod said.

"My agent is working hard to try and find me something. I know a lot of the guys in Scotland really want to go down [to England] and show our skills.

"Personally it was quite a successful year. As a team we achieved some of the things we set out to do."

The ICC Associate Player of the Year award is for the best player from a non-test playing nation and MacLeod finished runner-up in 2014.

As well as his heroics against England in June, MacLeod also struck an unbeaten 157 against Afghanistan in World Cup qualifying to take Scotland to the verge of this summer's tournament in England.

But they were denied a place when rain stopped their match against West Indies in March.

Scotland coach Grant Bradburn left his position in September to join Pakistan after four years in charge in which they reached the World T20 finals and earned first-ever wins over four top-tier sides.

South African Shane Burger has been appointed as Bradburn's successor, and MacLeod believes he can help the team continue to progress.

"It's an exciting time for Shane to come in and hopefully move this team on to the next step," he told BBC Scotland.

"Traditionally a lot of South Africans I've worked with have been great coaches who work at a really high level of intensity and I think that's something that will really work well with our team."