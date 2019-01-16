England in West Indies: Olly Stone ruled out of tour by back injury

Olly Stone has played four one-day internationals for England

Fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of England's tour of the West Indies because of a back injury.

The 25-year-old Warwickshire bowler has sustained a bone stress injury to the left lower back and will return home for further tests this week.

England will call up a replacement for the three-Test series, which starts in Barbados on 23 January.

Stone made his one-day international debut in Sri Lanka in October but has yet to play a Test.

He was not part of the squad for England's first warm-up game against a Cricket West Indies President's XI and had scans on the injury on Wednesday.

Stone previously spent just over a year out after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while celebrating the wicket of Moeen Ali while playing for Northamptonshire.