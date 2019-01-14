Dates of Ireland-Afghanistan series in India revised

William Porterfield will be hoping to lead Ireland to a first Test win when they play Afghanistan in March

Cricket Ireland have agreed to change the dates for their upcoming nine-match series against Afghanistan in India.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board requested that the series be moved forward by two days to avoid clashing with the start of the Indian Premier League.

The opening match between the teams will now be held on 21 February.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are all taking part in this year's IPL, which begins on 23 March.

"The importance of this series to both nations cannot be understated, so it was important that we could ensure the fans did not miss out on a clash that will see best v best in terms of players available," said Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland.

"We hope this slight amendment to playing days does not impact too much on the travel bookings of any fans attending the series. We look forward to a great series - which will include Ireland's first overseas Test match."

Graham Ford's side will travel to India for month-long series consisting of three T20 fixtures, five one-day games and a concluding Test match from 15-19 March.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Shafiqullah Stanikzai said: "Initially, we planned to conclude the series on 23 March but keeping in mind the dates of the Indian Premier League in which three of Afghanistan's main players will be participating, the dates were slightly adjusted and I would like to thank Cricket Ireland for honouring our request.

"The series will be important for Afghanistan as we are in the preparation stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and we are certain that both sides will play competitive cricket."