Australia in India 2019

India captain Virat Kohli and Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey

February

24 1st Twenty20 international, Visakhapatnam (d/n)
Play starts at 13:30 GMT
Scorecard

27 2nd Twenty20 international, Bangalore (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

March

2 1st ODI, Hyderabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

5 2nd ODI, Nagpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

8 3rd ODI, Ranchi (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

10 4th ODI, Mohali (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

13 5th ODI, Delhi (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

