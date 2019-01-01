Australia in India 2019
February
|24 1st Twenty20 international, Visakhapatnam (d/n)
|Play starts at 13:30 GMT
|Scorecard
27 2nd Twenty20 international, Bangalore (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
March
2 1st ODI, Hyderabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
5 2nd ODI, Nagpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
8 3rd ODI, Ranchi (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
10 4th ODI, Mohali (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
13 5th ODI, Delhi (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
