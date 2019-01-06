South Africa v Pakistan: Proteas win second Test to clinch series win

Amla retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by a lifter from Mohammad Amir

Second Test, Cape Town (day four): Pakistan 177 (Olivier 4-48) & 294 (Shafiq 88, Rabada 4-61, Steyn 4-85) South Africa 431 (Du Plessis 103) & 43-1 South Africa won by nine wickets Scorecard

South Africa strolled to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After bowling Pakistan out for 294 in their second innings on day three, the Proteas began day four needing to score only 41 to wrap up victory.

They did so for the loss of Theunis de Bruyn, caught behind for four, while Hashim Amla retired hurt for two.

But Dean Elgar's 24 not out helped see them over the line in 9.5 overs.

De Bruyn was elevated to open in place of Aiden Markram, who made 78 in the first innings but suffered a bruised thigh while fielding on day three at Newlands.

Meanwhile, Amla went off after being hit on the elbow by pace bowler Mohammad Amir - leaving slight question marks over him and Markrem for the third and final Test, which begins in Johannesburg on Friday.

But there were no further worries for the hosts as skipper Faf du Plessis joined Elgar, who sealed victory with back-to-back boundaries off part-time bowler Azhar Ali.

Du Plessis handed over-rate suspension

Du Plessis was named as man of the match at Cape Town for his first-innings century

However, Du Plessis will definitely miss the final Test at the Wanderers as he has been suspended for one game by the International Cricket Council for South Africa's slow over-rate at Cape Town.

He has also been fined 20% of his match fee, with the other players docked 10% of theirs.

The ban was enforced because it was Du Plessis' second minor over-rate infringement in the past 12 months - following a similar offence in a Test against India at Centurion in January 2018.

Elgar, who stood in as skipper for Du Plessis for one Test in England in 2017, could do so again.

Du Plessis served a similar over-rate ban at the World Twenty20 in 2014, missing a game against England - though the Proteas were victorious on that occasion, knocking England out of the competition.

Following the Test series, the sides will meet in five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.