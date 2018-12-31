Cricket: Sir Alastair Cook joins BBC team for England's West Indies tour

Alastair Cook scored 147 in his last Test match innings against India at The Kia Oval in September

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has joined BBC Radio 5 live's cricket team covering England's 2019 tour of the West Indies.

Sir Alastair, England's highest Test run-scorer, was knighted in the 2019 New Year's Honours list in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

He retired from international cricket in September 2018 and is now set to provide updates and analysis for BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website, the TMS podcast and BBC Sport's online magazine show, The Cricket Social.

Cook will be joining BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew for the second and third Tests in the West Indies.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the BBC in the Caribbean and having Jonathan Agnew as my new team-mate," Cook said.

England won their last Test series in Sri Lanka - the first time they had won there since 2001.

"This England Test side played some great cricket in Sri Lanka and it will be fascinating to see how they get on in the West Indies," Cook added.

Cook joins the team ahead of a big year of cricket. BBC Radio 5 live sports extra has radio commentary rights to all of England's home internationals and the Cricket World Cup next summer, which is set to be the biggest global sporting event in the UK this year.

The BBC also has exclusive rights to the next three men's and women's Ashes series, both home and away. The 2019 Ashes in England follows the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup.

Test Match Special will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of the summer's tournaments on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio 4 long wave and the BBC Sport website.

Ben Gallop, Head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, said: "This promises to be a brilliant year of cricket, so it's great for us to be able to welcome England's record Test run-scorer and newest cricketing knight to the BBC team for the Caribbean."