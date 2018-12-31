ICC awards: England's Sophie Ecclestone named Emerging Player of Year

Sophie Ecclestone celebrates during the Women's World Twenty20 final after dismissing Australia's Alyssa Healy, who was named T20 Player of the Year

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been named Emerging Player of the Year for 2018 by the International Cricket Council.

The 19-year-old slow left-armer took 35 wickets in nine one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s.

Ecclestone and England opener Tammy Beaumont were named in the women's ODI team of the year, while all-rounder Nat Sciver made the T20 team.

"I am really delighted to win this award," said Ecclestone.

"The most important thing is winning on the field but it's nice to be recognised.

"It was my first full year as an England player after finishing my education, so it's amazing to get an award like this."

Ecclestone helped England reach the World Twenty20 final, which they lost to Australia.

India opener Smriti Mandhana received the Rachael Heyhoe Flint award - named after the late former England captain - for the Women's Cricketer of the Year and was also named ODI Player of the Year.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy won the T20 Player of the Year award.