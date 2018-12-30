Cameron Bancroft makes two on Big Bash return after ban

Cameron Bancroft (left) said he almost quit cricket after receiving a nine-month ban for ball-tampering

Big Bash League, Launceston Perth Scorchers 107-8 (20 overs): Agar 32, Meredith 3-15 Hobart Hurricanes 110-4 (17.3 overs): Doolan 41* Hobart Hurricanes won by four wickets Scorecard

Cameron Bancroft made only two on his return from a nine-month ban for ball-tampering as Perth Scorchers lost to Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.

The 26-year-old Australia batsman, whose ban ended on Saturday, lasted only three deliveries in the Scorchers' 107-8 in Launceston.

Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

The Hurricanes chased 108 to win by six wickets with 15 balls to spare.

A fourth successive victory extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Bancroft, who came in at number five with the Scorchers 16-3, collected two to square leg off the first ball he faced.

He defended his next delivery before edging Riley Meredith behind as he attempted to force off the back foot.

Meredith finished with 3-15, while Jofra Archer, who will qualify for England on 1 January, returned figures of 0-26 and England's David Willey made six off 13 balls.

Bancroft, keeping wicket, took a smart, diving catch and another regulation one in the Hurricanes' largely comfortable chase.

Bancroft has played club cricket since being banned along with Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner, whose year-long suspensions end in late March 2019.

Last week, Bancroft said he was told by Warner to tamper with the ball during the third Test and did so because he wanted to "fit in and feel valued".

Listen to live commentary of selected Big Bash games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.