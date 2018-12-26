Australia v India: Debutant Mayank Agarwal stars as India start third Test strongly

India made light work of the Australian bowlers for most of the day

Third Test, Melbourne (day one) Australia - yet to bat India 215-2 (Agarwal 76, Pujara 68 not out, Cummins 2-40) Scorecard

Debutant Mayank Agarwal hit 76 as India took early control of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

India chose to bat and the 27-year-old looked strong before he was dismissed by Pat Cummins, who took both wickets to fall, with the last ball before tea.

Cheteshwar Pujara ended day one 68 not out, with captain Virat Kohli unbeaten on 47 as India closed on 215-2.

The four-match Test series is tied at 1-1 with India chasing a first victory in Australia.

Agarwal got his chance after Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul were dropped for the game and he rose to the challenge to record the highest score by an India debutant on Australian soil, beating the 51 scored by Dattu Phadkar against Don Bradman's team in Sydney in 1947. It was also the second-highest by an Indian player on Test debut overseas behind Sudhir Naik, who made 77 in England in 1974.

He opened with a three through the covers off Josh Hazlewood and made it to 17 before Hanuma Vihari, promoted to opener from number six in the second Test, got off the mark.

Vihari had already taken a nasty blow on the helmet in the 12th over off the bowling of Cummins, with the physio needed to check he was fit to continue.

His day ended soon after, caught in the slips by Aaron Finch off Cummins for eight, from 66 deliveries.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was then brought into the attack only to be met with boos from a section of the crowd, having been recalled in place of Melbourne local Peter Handscomb.

Cummins finally had Agarwal caught by keeper Tim Paine to leave India 123-2 but Kohli settled in quickly as he rattled off a string of boundaries, while Pujara claimed his 21st Test half-century to leave the tourists in the ascendancy.