Big Bash: Tom Curran stars but Sydney Sixers beaten by Sydney Thunder

Tom Curran has played two Tests and 11 one-day internationals for England

Big Bash Sydney Thunder 169-9: Buttler 63, T Curran 3-24 Sydney Sixers 148-9: T Curran 62, Sams 3-30 Sydney Thunder win by 21 runs Full scorecard

England's Tom Curran starred with bat and ball but still ended on the losing side as Sydney Sixers were beaten by Sydney Thunder in a Big Bash derby.

Curran took 3-24 as Thunder made 169-9, helped by Jos Buttler's 63, though England captain Joe Root fell for nine.

The Sixers fell to 56-6 but rallied courtesy of Curran's quick-fire 62 - before losing by 21 runs.

England hopeful Jofra Archer took 3-25 as Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by six wickets.

The Hurricanes decided to field after winning the toss and it paid off, restricting Stars to 155-5 from their 20 overs, with the Hurricanes reaching the target with eight balls to spare.