Joe Root: Big Bash League debut for new Sydney Thunder signing

Joe Root
Root has made four fifties for England in 26 T20 international innings
Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: Friday 21 December Start time: 08:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website & app from 08:00 GMT

England Test captain Joe Root will make his Big Bash League debut for Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Friday.

The 27-year-old, unsold at this year's Indian Premier League auctions, will play alongside England vice-captain Jos Buttler against Melbourne Stars.

But they will not face England team-mate Liam Plunkett, as the new Surrey signing is joining the Stars for the second half of the tournament.

There is commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 08:00 GMT.

Root has played in 61 domestic Twenty20 matches, scoring eight fifties with a highest score of 92 not out and an average of 32.

In T20 internationals, the Yorkshire batsman averages 35, with 787 runs from 26 innings and a highest score of 90 not out.

Last month, he and Buttler helped England to a 3-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka.

Buttler, 28, averaged 54 playing for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, scoring 548 runs in 13 innings with five fifties.

