Mark Wallace: Former captain appointed new Glamorgan director of cricket

Former Glamorgan captain Mark Wallace is to take over as the county's new director of cricket.

The 37-year-old former wicket-keeper retired from playing in February 2017 and has worked for the Professional Cricketers' Association since then.

Wallace played 18 seasons in the first team and captained Glamorgan between 2013 and 2015.

The move comes after chief executive Hugh Morris gave up part of his role, having done both jobs since 2013.

The Glamorgan reshuffle comes at the end of an unsuccessful 2018 season, when they finished bottom of the Championship.

That saw the departure of head coach Robert Croft and the decision for Morris to concentrate on off-field and business duties.

Wallace - who played 230 consecutive Championship matches - chaired the PCA for four seasons before taking over as its regional representative for players at Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset, while also commentating regularly for BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams, who was appointed in June 2018, told the club's website: "Mark was the standout candidate for the position following a rigorous recruitment process which brought interest from around the globe.

"We were looking for someone who could lead cricket activities, recruitment, contracts, players and our development programmes, and also work closely with local clubs and universities - he ticked all those boxes."

Wallace's first major task will be to help appoint a new head coach, with interim boss and batting consultant Matthew Maynard having said he will apply for the job.

Maynard was previously in charge between 2008 and 2010, while Cardiff MCCU coach Mark O'Leary is also understood to be interested.

Glamorgan are also hoping to recruit a new senior batsman, as well as lining up a potential replacement for Shaun Marsh if he is involved in Australia's World Cup and Ashes tour, as seems likely.

The Welsh county will have to appoint a new captain for the One-Day Cup, after Colin Ingram secured a contract with Delhi Capitals in the lucrative Indian Premier League.