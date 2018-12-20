Alex Wakely: Northamptonshire captain signs new deal until 2020

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Wakely: Northants captain on 'brutal' year and family life

Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The batsman, 30, has made 329 appearances for the Division Two county since his debut in 2007, scoring 10,826 runs in all formats.

He also led Northants to the T20 Blast title in 2013 and 2016.

"I have so much more I want to achieve, both individually and as a captain, and I can't wait to get going next year," Wakely told the club website.

"After the season we had last year, a lot of things had to change and I now think it's an exciting time to be involved with Northamptonshire cricket."

Northants finished second-bottom of County Championship Division Two this year, winning four of their 14 matches.