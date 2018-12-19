Nathan Buck: Northamptonshire seamer extends deal at Wantage Road
Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021 season.
The 27-year-old has spent two summers at Wantage Road, taking 67 first-class wickets at an average of 23.83.
Buck, a former England Under-19 and England Lions player, has claimed a total of 225 first-class wickets in his career with best figures of 6-34.
"I'm excited at the club's ambition over the next few seasons," he told the club website.