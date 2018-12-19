Nathan Buck: Northamptonshire seamer extends deal at Wantage Road

Nathan Buck
Nathan Buck joined Northants from Lancashire at the end of the 2016 season

Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has spent two summers at Wantage Road, taking 67 first-class wickets at an average of 23.83.

Buck, a former England Under-19 and England Lions player, has claimed a total of 225 first-class wickets in his career with best figures of 6-34.

"I'm excited at the club's ambition over the next few seasons," he told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you