Nathan Buck: Northamptonshire seamer extends deal at Wantage Road

Nathan Buck joined Northants from Lancashire at the end of the 2016 season

Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has spent two summers at Wantage Road, taking 67 first-class wickets at an average of 23.83.

Buck, a former England Under-19 and England Lions player, has claimed a total of 225 first-class wickets in his career with best figures of 6-34.

"I'm excited at the club's ambition over the next few seasons," he told the club website.