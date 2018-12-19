Matthew Waite: Yorkshire all-rounder signs one-year contract extension

Matthew Waite is playing in Australia with Bankstown during the winter

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite has signed a new one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 22-year-old has had an injury-hit two seasons for the White Rose.

"I'm over the moon to sign a new deal. Hopefully I can push on from what I've done in the past few years," he said.

"I've had a taste of first-team cricket and then seem to get injured, so hopefully I can stay fit for a full season and see what happens."

Waite, who won Yorkshire's young player of the year award in 2016, initially signed a deal running until the end of next season but has now further extended his time at Headingley.

He was ruled out of the second half of the 2017 season after requiring ankle surgery and also missed the early stages of 2018.

"It was a bad injury. I've had an ankle injury before and the physio knew what it was so I was quickly booked in for an operation. I managed to get over that problem, but unfortunately I got another ankle injury this year and the physios weren't sure exactly what it was themselves as they'd never seen it before," he added.

"It was quite rare. Obviously, it kept me out for most of the summer, which was pretty tough, but thankfully those days are behind me now."