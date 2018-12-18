Yorkshire pair Harry Brook and Jonny Tattersall sign new deals with club

Harry Brook made his Yorkshire first-team debut in a Championship defeat by Middlesex at Lord’s in 2017

Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall have both signed new three-year deals.

Brook, 19, had a breakthrough season for Yorkshire last term, scoring 575 first-class runs at an average of 25.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Tattersall had already signed a one-year extension during last season but will now remain with the White Rose through to 2021.

"It's a huge honour to be playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world," Brook told the club's website.

"There have been some big players who have come through Yorkshire and have gone on to be successful with England. Hopefully I can continue to contribute towards the success of this great club."

Tattersall had been released in 2015 but joined the second team in 2016 and signed a one-year deal for last season.

"It takes a lot off your shoulders. You can work hard in the winter and not worry whether you're out of contract at the end of the next season," he said.

"I'm glad I can put that period to behind me and get down to some hard work. Obviously, last season was brilliant and hopefully I can now push on."