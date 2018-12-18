Australia v India: Hosts level series with Perth win

Australia's Nathan Lyon took eight wickets in the second Test in Perth

Second Test, Perth (day five) Australia: 326 & 243 India 283 & 140: Lyon 3-39, Starc 3-46 Australia win by 146 runs Scorecard Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary of every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Australia won a Test match for the first time since March's ball-tampering controversy as they beat India in Perth to level the series at 1-1.

India, chasing 287 for victory, began the final day on 112-5 but were bowled out for 140 to lose by 146 runs.

Australia needed only 15 overs to wrap up the win - Tim Paine's first since succeeding Steve Smith as captain.

"It's a relief more than anything," said Paine. "It's taken a while with everything that's happened."

The next Test in the four-match series takes place in Melbourne, starting on Boxing Day.

Kohli plays down Paine clash

Victory in Perth came in Paine's fifth Test match as captain.

Predecessor Smith was banned along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Paine clashed verbally with India skipper Virat Kohli during the second Test at the Perth Stadium, which was hosting its first Test.

But, at the end of the match, the India batsman played down the confrontation.

"As long as there is no swearing and personal attacks then the line doesn't get crossed," said Kohli.

"Australia played better cricket than us and deserved to win."

More to follow.