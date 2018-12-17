New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Tom Latham carries bat for 264 as hosts dominate

Tom Latham's previous highest Test score was 177 against Bangladesh in January 2017

First Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (day three): Sri Lanka 282 & 20-3: K Mendis 5*, Southee 2-7, Boult 1-12 New Zealand 578: Latham 264*, Williamson 91, Kumara 4-127 Sri Lanka trail by 276 runs Scorecard

Opener Tom Latham beat Alastair Cook's Test record for a batsman carrying their bat as New Zealand took control of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

It is the 56th time in Test cricket that an opening batsman has remained not out after 10 wickets have fallen.

Latham's 264 not out passed Cook's 244 for England against Australia at Melbourne in December 2017.

New Zealand were 578 all out before reducing the tourists to 20-3 in their second innings, still 276 runs adrift.

Latham, who began the day on 121, was at the crease for 11 hours and reached his double century from 412 deliveries.

He is the first New Zealand batsman to carry his bat in a Test match since Glenn Turner, who scored 223 against West Indies in 1972.

It is also the highest Test score made in 2018 and the sixth best Test score by any New Zealander.

"These innings don't come around too often, so you have to enjoy the moment when they do," said Latham.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored 91 and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme 49 as the hosts dominated in Wellington.

Pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult then claimed three Sri Lankan wickets in the final 12 overs of the day.