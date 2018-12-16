Australia v India: Virat Kohli scores century but hosts build lead

Kohli was the first batsman to score a century at the new Perth Stadium

Second Test, Perth Stadium (day three): Australia: 326 & 132-4: Khawaja 41*, Shami 2-23 India 283: Kohli 123, Lyon 5-67 Australia lead by 175 runs Scorecard Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary of every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Australia built up a 175-run lead by the end of the third day of the second Test against India in Perth.

India added 111 to their overnight 172-3, with captain Virat Kohli advancing from 82 to 123, before they were bowled out for 283 - a deficit of 43.

Australia got to 59 before Marcus Harris was bowled, while Aaron Finch retired hurt after a blow to the hand.

The hosts lost regular wickets but Usman Khawaja made 41 not out to help his side to 132-4 by close of play.

The third day had started with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who took 5-67, quickly removing Ajinkya Rahane, who had failed to add to his 51.

Hanuma Vihari (20) and Rishabh Pant (36) helped Kohli, who made his sixth century in Australia to equal the tally of India legend Sachin Tendulkar - and the first hundred scored at the new Perth Stadium.

Kohli eventually went when he was adjudged to have been caught by Peter Handscomb off Pat Cummins in a decision which was given out by the on-field umpires and not changed by the third umpire, with television replays prompting doubts over whether the ball was cleanly gathered.

That began a lower-order collapse as India lost their last five wickets for 35 runs, their tail not taking long to wilt.

On a menacing Perth pitch, Harris had been struck on the helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer, while Finch retired hurt after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery, but is expected to bat again on Monday after no serious damage was discovered.

Harris was then bowled by Bumrah for 20 as the home side also lost Shaun Marsh, Handscomb and Travis Head cheaply before the end of the day.