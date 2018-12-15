Australia v India: Virat Kohli stands firm for tourists in Perth

Kohli is the number one batsman in the Test rankings

Second Test, Perth Stadium (day two): Australia: 326: Harris 70, Head 58, Finch 50; Sharma 4-41, Bumrah 2-53 India 172-3: Kohli 82no, Rahane 51no, Starc 2-42 Scorecard

India captain Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 82 as he led his side's recovery on an absorbing second day of the second Test against Australia.

Australia added 49 to their overnight score to reach 326 all out before reducing the tourists to 8-2 in Perth.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli steadied the innings and got to 82 when the former was dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

Ajinkya Rahane (51 not out) continued the momentum and helped India get to 172-3 at the close.

It was a resolute 181-ball knock from Kohli with runs hard to come by against a disciplined Australia bowling attack.

Kohli was quickly at the crease for his side as his openers continued their struggles - with Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (2) being bowled by Starc and Josh Hazelwood respectively.

Pujara spent two and a half hours at the crease for his 24, which came from 103 balls.

Earlier, Australia had resumed on 277-6 and captain Tim Paine took his score from 16 to 38, while India also dismissed Pat Cummins (19), Starc (6) and Hazlewood (0).

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Adelaide.