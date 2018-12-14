Ashley Giles set to replace Andrew Strauss as new England director of cricket

Ashley Giles (left) was England's ODI coach until 2014

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles is on the verge of replacing Andrew Strauss as England's new director of cricket.

The 45-year-old, who is sporting director at Warwickshire, has been identified as the preferred candidate and is finalising contract details.

Giles was sacked as England's ODI coach in 2014 despite leading them to a Champions Trophy Final.

Ex-England batsman Strauss is stepping down because his wife Ruth has cancer.

Giles played in 54 Tests and 62 ODIs for England between 1997 and 2006.

He is set to join the England camp again at a critical time with a home World Cup and home Ashes campaign against Australia next summer.

Joe Root's Test side has recently risen to number two in the world, while the top-ranked one-day team, led by Eoin Morgan, will head into World Cup as one of the favourites.