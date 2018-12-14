Ireland to play quadrangular warm-up series in Oman

Gary Wilson in action for Ireland against Afghanistan who they will face in February and March

Ireland will become the first-ever Full Member nation to visit and play Oman as part of a Quadrangular T20I series with Oman, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Ireland will play the series in early February 2019 as part of their preparation for a series of matches against Afghanistan in India.

Meanwhile Cricket Ireland have agreed to increase the number of inter-provincial games played next season.

The first round of matches will be played in La Manga in Spain in April.

"The recommendation of a phased approach to expanding the domestic game has been approved," explained Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"This will ensure we can build the number of playing days for our top and emerging talent, while not diluting the quality and competitiveness of the first-class structure.

"There is general consensus that more playing days are required, so in 2019 we will be adding another IP50 round to increase 50-over fixtures by 50%. The Board will consider further the T20 format at its February meeting.

"Given the need to allow more games, to manage venue availability and allow for greater preparation for the national team players ahead of the ODI series in May, the first round of matches will be played in La Manga, Spain in April outside of our regular domestic season."

Ireland will face an Oman Development XI on 9 February and 10 February in T20 matches, followed by games over the same format against Oman on 13 February, Scotland on 15 February and the Netherlands on 17 February.

Graham Ford's side will play three Twenty20 games against the Afghans in late February, followed by five one-day internationals and a Test match.

Cricket Ireland have also endorsed the funding and development of a strategy for women's and girls' cricket that will look at all aspects of female involvement in Irish cricket.