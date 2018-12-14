Australia v India: Marcus Harris top-scores for hosts in second Test in Perth

Marcus Harris (left) scored 26 runs in both innings on his Test debut in Adelaide last week

Second Test, Perth Stadium, (day one): Australia: 277-6 Harris 70, Head 58, Finch 50; Sharma 2-35, Vihari 2-53 Scorecard

Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch and Travis Head scored half-centuries but Australia were reined in to 277-6 by India on day one of the second Test.

The hosts, who lost a dramatic series opener by 31 runs on Monday, reached 112 without loss before Finch was trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah for 50.

Another three wickets soon after saw Australia wobble to 148-4 in Perth.

Head and Shaun Marsh added 84, but Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma picked up their second wickets before stumps.

Captain Tim Paine is unbeaten on 16, with Pat Cummins (11 not out) also at the crease at the close.

Australia had won the toss and in fierce heat, on a green-tinged Perth Stadium pitch, opted to bat.

India's seam-heavy attack restricted the scoring early on, but could not force a breakthrough until a full delivery from Bumrah removed Finch after lunch.

Usman Khawaja stuttered, scoring only five runs off 38 balls, before a frustrated cut shot off Umesh Yadav accounted for his wicket.

Harris edged a rising Vihari delivery to fall on 70 before a superb stretching catch from Virat Kohli off Sharma removed Peter Handscomb for just seven.

Australia, having lost four wickets for just 36 runs, looked vulnerable but Head and Marsh carefully guided them to safer ground.

However, Marsh (45) and Head (58) fell in the final session to leave the match, like the series so far, delicately poised.

The Test is the first at the ground after a 47-year run at the Waca.