Lancashire: All-rounder Josh Bohannon and batsman Rob Jones sign new contracts

Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones both came through the Lancashire academy

Lancashire pair Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones have signed contract extensions to keep them with the county until the end of the 2020 season.

All-rounder Bohannon, 21, made his debut for the Red Rose in May after signing his first professional deal ahead of the campaign.

Batsman Jones, 23, has featured in 13 first-class games since his 2016 debut.

Head coach Glen Chapple said: "We're delighted that Josh and Rob have agreed contract extensions at the club."

He continued: "Josh enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2018 and impressed everyone with his performances in the latter stages of the season, particularly with the bat and also with the ball.

"Rob performed strongly for the second XI last year and earned his opportunity in the first team at the end of the season.

"His 68 in the first innings against Hampshire showed what he's capable of, and whilst he hasn't played as much first-class cricket as he would have liked over the last two seasons, he is absolutely desperate to get an opportunity next year."