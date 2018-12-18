Big Bash League: Buttler, Root, Archer - reasons to follow the tournament

The forthcoming Big Bash League will be the eighth edition of the competition

Big Bash League Dates: 19 December 2018 - 17 February 2019 Coverage: Radio 5 live sports extra commentary on selected games. Live text and radio commentary on final

Like turkey, the Queen's speech and iffy jumpers, a dose of Twenty20 from down under is fast becoming a Christmas tradition.

On Wednesday, the 2018-19 Big Bash League gets under way, with 59 matches taking place before the champions are crowned on 17 February.

You can hear selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, beginning with the first game between Brisbane Heat and defending champions Adelaide Strikers at 08:05 GMT.

Former England batsman Ian Bell, a BBL winner with Perth Scorchers in 2017, will be part of the commentary team for the opener, with ex-England pace bowler Graham Onions and Women's World Cup winners Tammy Beaumont, Lydia Greenway and Ebony Rainford-Brent among those who will be appearing across the tournament.

Here are just a few of the reasons why you should be following a staple of the Australian summer...

Jofra Archer

Sussex's Jofra Archer played for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2018-18 Big Bash

If you're not yet familiar with the work of Jofra Archer, you probably soon will be.

The Sussex fast bowler has slowly been making a name for himself in T20 leagues around the world - to the extent that he may be better known overseas than he is in the UK.

He took last year's Big Bash by storm thanks to his charisma, searing pace and the type of athleticism that allows him to do outrageous things in the field.

A change in eligibility rules means that the Barbados-born 23-year-old will be eligible to play for England at some point during the spring. National selector Ed Smith has not ruled out parachuting him straight into the squad for the World Cup.

By the summer, he could be a big, big star. Get to know him now.

The glamour

Will Smith talks cricket with Kevin Pietersen during last year's BBL

It was '90s Britpop heroes Pulp who taught us "things go better with a little razzmatazz" (if you're under the age of 25, ask your parents).

The BBL sweetly mixes the actual cricket with entertainment, glitzing things up with pyro, frenzied fans and the occasional celebrity - Will Smith showed up to a game last year.

Not only that, but there is a certain romance in allowing yourself to be whisked away to a balmy Australian night when cricket is being played under the stars.

As you warm yourself by the fire under the glow of the Christmas lights, be transported to the sunshine on the other side of the world.

The bat-flip

A sight you won't see in the BBL - the coin has been replaced by a bat

If you're a little rusty on your knowledge of Australian backyard cricket, allow us to fill you in.

It is customary for a bat, rather than a coin, to be flipped in gardens across Australia in order to decide who has the choice of batting or bowling first.

Now, the bat-flip is coming to the BBL.

Instead of 'heads' or 'tails', captains will call 'hills' or 'flats' as a specially weighted bat rotates into the sky.

You're intrigued, aren't you?

Joe Root

Joe Root led England to victory in Sri Lanka, returned home to get married, and is now set for the BBL

No serving England Test captain has ever taken part in an overseas T20 league.

And while it is becoming the norm for us to see England players play their trade across the globe, Joe Root's move to the Sydney Thunder comes with a little extra mustard.

Root has been very clear in his desire to play all three formats for England, yet, thanks to a combination of regular resting and others overtaking him, he has lost his place in the T20 side.

His other international commitments mean he has little chance to play domestic T20 matches for Yorkshire and he has opted against a place in this year's IPL auction. The Big Bash represents Root's best opportunity to both hone his shortest-form skills and prove he is worthy of a place in the England team. Remember, there is a T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

He'll be lining up for the Thunder with his great mate and white-ball megastar Jos Buttler. Just imagine those two batting together at the SCG.

The return of Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has not played professional cricket since the ball-tampering scandal in March

The sandpaper scandal claimed a number of high-profile casualties, throwing shade on to the man who actually tampered with the ball then tried to conceal the evidence in his undies.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft's nine-month ban was three months lighter than the suspension dished out to Steve Smith and David Warner.

He will be eligible to play for Perth Scorchers from 29 December, with a trip to Hobart Hurricanes scheduled for the following day.

What sort of reaction will he receive from the Australian public? Away games against Sydney Thunder on 2 January and Melbourne Stars on 9 January look particularly tasty.

Then again, in an Ashes year, could it be the beginning of Bancroft's return to the Australia team?

English interest

England's Jos Buttler is returning for another season with Sydney Thunder

It's not just Root, Buttler and Archer who will be gracing the BBL.

Whereas once you'd only find Kevin Pietersen banging the drum for English players to dip their toes into franchise waters, now there is English interest at pretty much every turn.

Tymal Mills joins Archer in an all-Sussex pace attack at Hobart Hurricanes, Liam Plunkett will line up for Melbourne Stars and David Willey will feature for three-time champions Perth Scorchers.

On top of that, Chris Jordan is also in the Thunder squad, Joe Denly and Tom Curran will join forces at Sydney Sixers, and Harry Gurney has been snapped up by Melbourne Renegades.

How often do you get chance to experience English cricketers shining in Australia? Take this opportunity.