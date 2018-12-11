Tom Bailey: Lancashire reward bowler with new contract

Tom Bailey's wickets were not enough to save Lancashire from relegation in the County Championship

Lancashire have rewarded last season's leading wicket-taker Tom Bailey with a contract extension until 2021.

Bailey, who has spent his entire career at Old Trafford, captured 64 County Championship wickets last season at an average of just 19.

Lancashire were relegated despite the 27-year-old's tally of wickets, the highest by any bowler in Division One.

"I have grown up through the club's system and playing for the Red Rose means everything to me," said Bailey.

"I was delighted with how I performed in last year's County Championship and I'll be looking to improve on that again.

"Old Trafford is a special place to play cricket and I'm already looking forward to the new season after another winter of hard work."

The seamer, who has taken 155 wickets since making his Lancashire debut in 2012, was voted the Professional Cricketers' Association Championship Player of the Year last season.