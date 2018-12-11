Laurie Evans: Sussex batsman extends deal

Sussex's Laurie Evans in action during their T20 Blast final defeat by Worcestershire

Sussex batsman Laurie Evans has signed a contract extension to stay with the county beyond the end of next season.

The 31-year-old topped the Sharks' batting averages in both white-ball competitions last season, helping them to reach the T20 Blast final.

Sussex have not revealed the length of the new deal with Evans, whose existing contract was due to expire in 2019.

"I have loved everything about the club since joining," said Evans.

"Hopefully we can have some great success with a talented young side."

Evans, who moved to Hove from Warwickshire two years ago, amassed 614 runs - more than any other player - in last season's T20 Blast.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie added: "It was great to see Laurie take on the opportunity to bat higher in the order in 2018 and have success with that.

"We look forward to 2019 with optimism."