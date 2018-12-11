George Hankins: Gloucestershire batsman agrees contract extension

George Hankins suffered a knee injury in July

Gloucestershire have extended batsman George Hankins' contract to the end of the 2021 season.

He was the club's top run-scorer in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup, with 291 runs at an average of 58.20.

"I am delighted to have extended my contract," the 21-year-old said.

"I am very excited to be part of this talented group of players and coaching staff and firmly believe we have a great opportunity to bring some silverware back to our club."

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "It's great news that George has extended his contract with Gloucestershire.

"He has continued to develop over the past seasons and I'm delighted that he can continue to progress with us."

Hankins is a product of Gloucestershire's academy and signed his first professional contract in 2016.

His performances earned him a call-up to play for an ECB XI against India A in a one-day contest at Edgbaston.

However, his season was ended in July by a knee injury.