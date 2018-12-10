Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya suspended for illegal action

Dananjaya has played five Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 16 T20's for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect because of an illegal action.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in February, took 10 wickets in last month's series against England.

He was reported after the first match, which England won by 211 runs, but also played in the second Test.

An independent assessment followed in Brisbane which ruled he exceeded the 15 degree level of tolerance permitted.