Kirstie Gordon: England spinner sidelined with stress fracture in lower back
England left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon is set for a lay-off with a stress fracture in her lower back.
Aberdeenshire-born Gordon was England's most successful bowler at last month's Women's World Twenty20, taking eight wickets as they finished runners-up.
The 21-year-old is a doubt for their spring tour of India and Sri Lanka, for which dates have not been announced.
England coach Mark Robinson said: "Hopefully the time out allows her to come back fitter and stronger."
Having switched international allegiance from Scotland, Gordon was also the leading wicket-taker in the Women's County Championship, with 35, and in the Super League, with 17 for Loughborough Lightning - which earned her a maiden England call-up.