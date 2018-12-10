Kirstie Gordon: England spinner sidelined with stress fracture in lower back

Gordon's best figures in the Women's World T20 were 3-16 against Bangladesh

England left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon is set for a lay-off with a stress fracture in her lower back.

Aberdeenshire-born Gordon was England's most successful bowler at last month's Women's World Twenty20, taking eight wickets as they finished runners-up.

The 21-year-old is a doubt for their spring tour of India and Sri Lanka, for which dates have not been announced.

England coach Mark Robinson said: "Hopefully the time out allows her to come back fitter and stronger."

Having switched international allegiance from Scotland, Gordon was also the leading wicket-taker in the Women's County Championship, with 35, and in the Super League, with 17 for Loughborough Lightning - which earned her a maiden England call-up.