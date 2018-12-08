Women's Big Bash League: England captain Heather Knight makes unbeaten 82 on Hobart return

Heather Knight
Heather Knight made her highest score (82 not out) in her 30th WBBL match
Women's Big Bash League, West Park Oval:
Hobart Hurricanes 158-6 (20 overs): Knight 82, Sutherland 2-30
Melbourne Stars 159-5 (19.5 overs): Osborne 67, Du Preez 59
Melbourne Stars won by five wickets
Scorecard

England captain Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 82 off 55 balls on her Women's Big Bash League return for the Hobart Hurricanes during a five-wicket defeat by the Melbourne Stars.

Knight's highest ever WBBL score included three sixes and nine fours.

Knight captained the Hurricanes in the first two years of the WBBL but missed last year's edition to rest an injury.

Elsewhere, Melbourne Renegades beat the Adelaide Strikers as England's Danni Wyatt made 62 from 47 balls.

Wyatt opened the batting, before going on to hit eight fours and one six, as the Renegades claimed a six-wicket victory.

Brisbane Heat beat Perth Scorchers by seven wickets but England bowler Kate Cross took 2-26 for the Scorchers.

