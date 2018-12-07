Pakistan v New Zealand: Three Somerville wickets help New Zealand seal series win

New Zealand won twiice at the Abu Dhabi venue

Third Test, Abu Dhabi (day five): New Zealand 274 & 353-7 dec: Williamson 139, Nicholls 126*, Yasir 4-129 Pakistan 348 & 156: Babar 51, Southee 3-42, Patel 3-42, Somerville 3-52 New Zealand won by 123 runs Scorecard

New Zealand debutant Will Somerville took three key wickets to guide his side to their first away series win over Pakistan in 49 years.

The off-spinner took 3-52 and was supported by Ajaz Patel and Tim Southee who both took 3-42 in a 123-run win in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan, set a target of 280 in 79 overs, were all out for 156.

It gave New Zealand a 2-1 series win after they won the first Test and Pakistan levelled the series.