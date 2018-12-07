Pakistan v New Zealand: Three Somerville wickets help New Zealand seal series win
-
- From the section Cricket
|Third Test, Abu Dhabi (day five):
|New Zealand 274 & 353-7 dec: Williamson 139, Nicholls 126*, Yasir 4-129
|Pakistan 348 & 156: Babar 51, Southee 3-42, Patel 3-42, Somerville 3-52
|New Zealand won by 123 runs
|Scorecard
New Zealand debutant Will Somerville took three key wickets to guide his side to their first away series win over Pakistan in 49 years.
The off-spinner took 3-52 and was supported by Ajaz Patel and Tim Southee who both took 3-42 in a 123-run win in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan, set a target of 280 in 79 overs, were all out for 156.
It gave New Zealand a 2-1 series win after they won the first Test and Pakistan levelled the series.