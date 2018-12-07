Joe Burns: Lancashire sign Australia batsman as overseas player for 2019

Joe Burns has scored 6,685 first-class runs and plays for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield

Lancashire have signed Australia batsman Joe Burns as their overseas player for 10 County Championship matches next season.

The 29-year-old opener has played 14 Tests for his country, scoring three centuries with an average of 36.76.

He played in the T20 Blast for Glamorgan in 2018 and previously spent time at Leicestershire and Middlesex.

"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to play for the Red Rose next year," Burns said.

Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott told the club website: "With the Indian Premier League and World Cup next year, it is not easy to find quality players who are available for the majority of the season, so we're delighted to have signed Joe."

The Red Rose will play in Division Two in 2019 after finishing second from bottom in the top tier last season.