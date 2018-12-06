Wasim Khan: Leicestershire chief executive to join Pakistan Cricket Board

Wasim Khan was the first British-born Muslim to play county cricket and awarded an MBE in 2013

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan will leave the county in February to become managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The 47-year-old has been in the role at Grace Road for four years, with the club saying it has made "significant progress" during his time in charge.

He oversaw three consecutive years of net profit from 2015 to 2018 as well as the installation of floodlights.

"With sadness I'm bringing my time with Leicestershire to an end," he said.

"However, this is an extremely exciting opportunity to lead Pakistan Cricket in the international game. It is something that I couldn't turn down."