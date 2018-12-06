Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
June
|29 v Ireland Wolves, Eglinton
|Ireland Wolves won by 27 runs
July
|1 1st ODI, Bready
|Play starts at 10:45 BST
|Scorecard
4 2nd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)
7 3rd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)
10 1st Twenty20 international, Stormont (16:00 BST)
12 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)
14 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)
