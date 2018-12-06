Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019

Ireland's Barry McCarthy and Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer

June

29 v Ireland Wolves, Eglinton
Ireland Wolves won by 27 runs
July

1 1st ODI, Bready
Play starts at 10:45 BST
4 2nd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

7 3rd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

10 1st Twenty20 international, Stormont (16:00 BST)

12 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)

14 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

