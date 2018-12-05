Dimitri Mascarenhas leaves Essex assistant head coach role
-
- From the section Cricket
Dimitri Mascarenhas has left his post of assistant head coach and bowling lead with Essex at the conclusion of his contract.
The ex-Hampshire and Essex all-rounder, 41, joined the Chelmsford-based side at the start of the 2018 season, but has opted not to renew his deal.
"Dimi is a highly sought-after coach with global experience," head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.
"However, his departure allows us to re-evaluate the coaching set-up."