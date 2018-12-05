Matthew Maynard: Former captain to apply for Glamorgan head coach role

Matthew Maynard played four Tests for England and was batting coach under Duncan Fletcher

Former Glamorgan captain Matthew Maynard says he will apply for a second spell as the county's head coach.

Maynard was named as interim coach following Robert Croft's departure in October.

In a management reshuffle Glamorgan have two roles available, with director of cricket candidates being interviewed this week.

"I will go for the head coach post because I can see the talent in the squad," said Maynard.

Maynard rejoined the Welsh side in November 2017 as a consultant batting coach.

The 52-year-old spent 20 years on the county's playing staff, leading them to the 1997 Championship title, and was in charge of the playing squad from 2008 to 2010 before a reshuffle.

Maynard has also been England assistant coach, spent three years as director of cricket at Somerset, as well as taking South African side Nashua Titans to four-day and T20 titles, and running St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean T20 competition.

Maynard has been overseeing the county's winter training and hopes for a permanent position.

"Hopefully a decision will be made for the director of cricket before Christmas and depending on the successful applicant," said Maynard.

"There are not many bad guys in cricket so I am sure I will apply.

"If I don't get that's fine because that will be one of the director of cricket's first major decisions to make that appointment.

"It is just great to be back in the club. Whatever happens I will still be there until September on a consultancy basis."

Maynard admitted the top order batsmen struggled last year, with Glamorgan having the fewest batting bonus points in the County Championship and finishing bottom of Division Two.

"I know it [the talent] did not shine last year but you can still see it is there," said Maynard.

"With the schedule next year and more cricket in the middle, hopefully those guys can get 350 more regularly in the first innings to start getting those points."