Warwickshire: Will Rhodes and Henry Brookes among four to extend deals

The 2018 season was Will Rhodes' first full campaign at Warwickshire

Batsman Will Rhodes, fast bowlers Ryan Sidebottom and Henry Brookes, and all-rounder Alex Thomson have signed new contracts with Warwickshire.

Opener Rhodes, 23, and academy graduate Brookes, 19, have agreed extensions until the end of the 2021 campaign.

Australian Sidebottom, 29, and off-spinner Thomson, 25, will remain with the Bears until after the 2020 season.

"Will, Ryan, Henry and Alex have big futures ahead of them as Bears," said sport director Ashley Giles.

"Extending the contracts of the four players beyond their original 2019 season end gives confidence and security to both the player and ourselves."

Former Yorkshire player Rhodes scored 974 Championship runs last season - at an average of 44.18 - as Warwickshire gained promotion as Division Two champions.