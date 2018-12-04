Gautam Gambhir: Former India batsman retires from all forms of cricket

Gautam Gambhir captained Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 Indian Premier League

Former India batsman and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement.

The left-hander, 37, played 58 Tests, 147 one-day internationals and 37 Twenty20s for India, winning the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup.

His final match will be on his home ground for Delhi against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy, starting on Thursday.

"Someone up there was writing my script but now it looks like he has run out of ink," he said.

Gambhir scored 4,154 Test runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 41.95 between 2004 and 2016, and was named ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009.

He scored 5,238 runs at 39.68 in ODIs. He made 75 in the World T20 final against Pakistan and top-scored with 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final.

Gambhir has made 42 first-class centuries, including one during a five-match spell with Essex in Division Two of the County Championship in 2013.

He won the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.