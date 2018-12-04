Ben Stokes & Alex Hales face disciplinary hearing this week

Ben Stokes (left) plays all formats for England while Alex Hales plays only limited-overs cricket

England's Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will face a disciplinary hearing this week after being charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It follows an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

All-rounder Stokes, 27, denied a charge of affray and was found not guilty in August, while batsman Hales, 29, was not charged.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) will meet on Wednesday and Friday.

Stokes and Hales are charged with two counts of breaching an ECB directive which states: "No-one may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket, or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

Stokes and Hales will attend the hearing, which will be held in private by a three-man panel of chairman and former Derbyshire player Tim O'Gorman, Chris Tickle and Mike Smith.

The CDC, which is funded by the ECB but operates independently, has a range of sanctions it could hand down, including:

Caution as to future conduct

Reprimand

Fine without limit

Suspension of eligibility to play in any match(es) or for any fixed period

Suspension of eligibility for selection to play for England in any match(es) or for any fixed period

Suspension (for any period) or termination of registration

The Bristol incident, in which Stokes became involved in a street brawl, occurred several hours after England had played a one-day international against West Indies at the County Ground.

Durham's Stokes and Nottinghamshire Hales, who was present at the incident, were referred to the CDC by then ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss in September 2017.

The hearing was put on hold until the criminal case was over.

Stokes was made unavailable for selection for last winter's Ashes tour, when England were beaten 4-0 by Australia.

He missed the second Test against India at Lord's this summer because of his trial but returned for the third.

Stokes has played 49 Tests since making his debut in 2013, as well as 75 ODIs and 23 Twenty20 internationals.

Hales has played 11 Tests, 67 ODIs and 57 T20s.

England face West Indies in a three-Test series starting on 23 January, followed by five ODIs and three T20s.