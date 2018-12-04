Stuart Whittingham: Gloucestershire sign fast bowler from Sussex

Stuart Whittingham in action for Sussex
Whittingham has taken 46 wickets at an average of 30.19 in first-class cricket since his debut in 2015

Gloucestershire have signed Stuart Whittingham after the right-arm fast bowler was released from his contract at Sussex.

The 24-year-old, who has played four one-day internationals and three T20 games for Scotland, has agreed a three-year deal with the club.

"Stuart will add to our bowling group and boost competition for places," head coach Richard Dawson said.

"He is still at an age where there is room for development."

Gloucestershire had been looking to boost their seam bowling options after Craig Miles and Liam Norwell both joined Warwickshire.

