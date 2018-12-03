David Wiese: Sussex all-rounder signs extended contract to remain at Hove

Sussex all-rounder David Wiese hit 52 in the T20 Blast semi-final win over Somerset at Edgbaston

Sussex's South African all-rounder David Wiese has signed a new contract, extending his career at Hove beyond the end of the 2019 season.

Wiese, 33, first joined Sussex on a short-term contract in 2016, before signing a three-year deal in January 2017 to remain as a Kolpak player.

The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

"David was fantastic in 2018 in all forms of the game," said Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

Wiese was part of the Sussex side which reached the 2018 T20 Blast final.

His total of 919 runs across all three formats included 52 in the semi-final win over Somerset.

The former South Africa international also took 41 wickets in the County Championship as Sussex finished third in Division Two, missing out on promotion.

Wiese played in six one-day internationals for South Africa and won 20 T20 caps.

He has also played T20 cricket round the world for Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean, in India for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and in South Africa for Easterns, Paarl Rocks and Titans.