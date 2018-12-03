Afghanistan v Ireland (in India) 2019

(all matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, India)
February
|21 1st Twenty20 international
|Afghanistan won by five wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|23 2nd Twenty20 international
|Afghanistan won by 84 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 3rd Twenty20 international
|Afghanistan won by 32 runs
|Match report, Scorecard
|28 1st ODI (d/n)
|Afghanistan won by five wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
March
|2 2nd ODI (d/n)
|No result
|Match report. Scorecard
|5 3rd ODI (d/n)
|Ireland won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|8 4th ODI (d/n)
|Afghanistan won by 109 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|10 5th ODI (d/n)
|Ireland won by five wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|15-19 Only Test
|Afghanistan won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard