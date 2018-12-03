Afghanistan v Ireland (in India) 2019

Ireland wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad

(all matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, India)

February

21 1st Twenty20 international
Afghanistan won by five wickets
Match report. Scorecard
23 2nd Twenty20 international
Afghanistan won by 84 runs
Match report. Scorecard
24 3rd Twenty20 international
Afghanistan won by 32 runs
Match report, Scorecard
28 1st ODI (d/n)
Afghanistan won by five wickets
Match report. Scorecard

March

2 2nd ODI (d/n)
No result
Match report. Scorecard
5 3rd ODI (d/n)
Ireland won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard
8 4th ODI (d/n)
Afghanistan won by 109 runs
Match report. Scorecard
10 5th ODI (d/n)
Ireland won by five wickets
Match report. Scorecard
15-19 Only Test
Afghanistan won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard

