T10 League: Alex Hales hits 87 to beat Jonny Bairstow's record

Hales has a highest T20 international score of 116 not out for England

England batsman Alex Hales struck an unbeaten 87 from 32 balls to set a new T10 League record, only a day after Jonny Bairstow's previous landmark.

Nottinghamshire's Hales smashed spinner Mohammad Nabi for 32 in one over in Sharjah, with four sixes and two fours.

He hit eight sixes in total to help Maratha Arabians, captained by Dwayne Bravo, to a seven-wicket win in their eliminator final with Bengal Tigers.

On Friday, Bairstow hit 84 not out from 24 balls, also against Bengal Tigers.